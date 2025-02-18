Police have been called in after a suspected arsonist set a resident’s front door alight in a terrifying night attack on a Sheffield street.

Emergency services were sent to the scene late on Saturday February 1, after the front door of a house on Fishponds Road West, near Richmond, was set ablaze.

Police released details of the incident yesterday, and released a picture of a man, taken from CCTV, who they would like to speak to as part of an investigation.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We have released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with an attempted arson in the Richmond area of Sheffield.

Police want to speak to this man, who they think may have information to help their investigation. Photo: SYP | SYP

“It is reported that on Saturday, February 1, between 9.30pm and 10pm, the front door of a property on Fishponds Road West was set alight. The fire did not spread and there were no injuries reported. Officers believe that the fire was started deliberately.

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries and are keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to assist with their investigation.”

Police also want to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the reported incident who may have relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.

If you can help, you can pass information to police online at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.

Dashcam and CCTV footage can be submitted by logging onto https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-following-attempted-arson-in-sheffield

You can also contact police them by phoning directly on 101.

Officers ask that you quote incident number 477 of February 2, 2025, however you get in touch with them.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on freephone 0800 555 111 or by logging onto the Crimestoppers website.