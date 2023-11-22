Woman in her 70s is victim of 'terrifying' robbery attempt near one of South Yorkshire's best known churches

A woman aged in her 70s was forced up to a wall in a 'terrifying' attempted robbery on a busy South Yorkshire street.

The woman had been walking up steps towards Rotherham Minster when the attack happened, which has left her scared to go out into the town centre.

South Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation, and have issued a statement about the incident, which happened at 11.30, in All Saints Square in Rotherham town centre on November 14.

They said: "It is reported that a woman in her seventies was forced towards a wall as she walked up the steps towards Rotherham Minster.

"A man is then reported to have tried to grab hold of a shopping bag she was carrying before fleeing the scene.

"Officers have conducted enquiries into the attempted robbery but are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Will Wright, who is the investigating officer in the case, said: "This was a terrifying robbery attempt on an elderly woman who was just going about her daily business, and although she was not physically harmed, she is now scared to go into town.

"We understand that two women witnessed this incident and we would encourage them and anyone else with information that may assist us with our investigation to get in touch."

Police are now asking anyone with any information to pass it on to them via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101.

Quote incident number 516 of 14 November 2023 when you get in touch

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.