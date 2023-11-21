Police drop manslaughter charges against two man over Barnsley death, as investigation continues

Police say they will continue the investigation into the death of a Barnsley man, after dropping manslaughter charges against two people.

South Yorkshire Police have this evening announced that manslaughter charges against Thomas Bushby and Max Lowson, from Barnsley, have been dropped in the investigation into the death of Scott Jackson.

Scott was found unconscious outside the Butchers Arms pub on High Street in Thurnscoe on September 24.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he sadly died in hospital on October 3.

Thomas Bushby, 35, and Max Lowson, 26, were charged with manslaughter in October. These charges have now been dropped.