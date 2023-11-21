Scott Jackson death Barnsley: Manslaughter charges dropped after death of man found outside Butchers Arms pub
Police say they will continue the investigation into the death of a Barnsley man, after dropping manslaughter charges against two people.
South Yorkshire Police have this evening announced that manslaughter charges against Thomas Bushby and Max Lowson, from Barnsley, have been dropped in the investigation into the death of Scott Jackson.
Scott was found unconscious outside the Butchers Arms pub on High Street in Thurnscoe on September 24.
Thomas Bushby, 35, and Max Lowson, 26, were charged with manslaughter in October. These charges have now been dropped.
Police said in a statement: "The investigation into Scott’s death remains ongoing and a 24-year-old man remains on police bail after also being arrested on suspicion of manslaughter."