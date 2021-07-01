Woman, 23, believed to have been killed by Sheffield 'stalker' died from stab wound to neck

At the opening of the inquest into the death of keen horse rider Gracie Spinks, it emerged that the 23-year-old was stabbed and witnesses saw a man running away from where her body was found.

The inquest into the death of Gracie's suspected killer, Michael Sellers, 35, was also opened yesterday at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court.

It heard that witnesses arrived at Blue Lodge Farm in Duckmanton and found Gracie unconscious near to stables where she kept her horse.

Gracie Spinks was stabbed to death

A man was seen running away from the area.

Gracie, from Old Whittington, Chesterfield, was last seen alive by her mother at 7.30am that day and was pronounced dead a little over an hour later.

Ambulance crews were called at 8.13am to initial reports that Gracie had been kicked by a horse.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at 8.17am and CPR was administered – before police were called at 8.40am after evidence was found the victim had been assaulted.

Michael Sellers, from Sheffield, is believed to have killed Gracie Spinks

A post-mortem later found the former lifeguard had died from a stab wound to the neck.

The inquest was told there was no evidence of any sexual assault.

Suspect Sellers, who was unemployed, is believed to have died from self-inflicted actions, the hearing was told.

In the wake of Gracie’s death, claims were made that she had been stalked by Sellers after the pair went on a date and that she had reported him to Derbyshire Police.