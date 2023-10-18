News you can trust since 1887
Wickersley: War medals, Rolex and Tag Heuer watches and sentimental items stolen in early hours raid

Numerous items including war medals and Rolex and Tag Heuer watches have been stolen in an early-hours raid.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:42 BST
Officers in Rotherham are appealing for information following a burglary in Wickersley.

Launching a public appeal today (Wednesday, October 18, 2023) a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "On Thursday, September 28 around 2.15am, it is reported that a number of sentimental items were stolen during a burglary on Morthern Road.

"The items reported to have been stolen include war medals and memorabilia, collectable coins, including Roman coins and a large number of watches including two Rolex Submariner, Casio digital watch, Omega Seamaster, Links of London watch and black Tag Heuer Formula 1 watch.

"Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Do recognise these items? Do you live in the area and have CCTV that could help us in our investigations?"

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via the force's online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Please quote investigation number 14/173471/23 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

