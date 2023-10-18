Sheffield jobs: All the seasonal roles being advertised at Meadowhall for this Christmas
There are a variety of part-time and full-time roles available at the shopping centre
A number of seasonal roles are now available at stores in Meadowhall.
We've listed the Christmas job vacancies there, which include part-time and full-time roles, below.
VBC Bath and Body - seasonal sales assistant
25 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 30-10-2023
Email: [email protected]
Foot Asylum (Lower) - Christmas temp
16 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 30-11-2023
Email: [email protected]
Rieker - Christmas temp
4 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 23-10-2023
Take a CV and covering letter into a store
Flannels (Park Lane) - Christmas temp
20 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 01-12-2023
Apply online: https://join.smartrecruiters.com/FrasersGroup/64103a34-996a-4000-980c-df68825d5950-christmas-opportunities-flannels
40 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 30-10-2023
Pick up an application in store
Sports Direct / USC - Christmas temp
0 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023
Apply online: https://frasers.group/careers/jobs
8 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023
Take a CV and covering letter into a store
Ted Baker - seasonal sales advisor
20 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 01-11-2023
Take a CV and covering letter into a store
Pandora, Arcade - seasonal sales assistant
16 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 05-11-2023
Apply online: https://careers.pandoragroup.com/job/Sheffield-Seasonal-Sales-Assistant-Meadowhall-Arcade-(Part-Time)/983125501/
The Perfume Shop - Christmas sales assistant
12 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023
Apply online: https://www.theperfumeshopjobs.com/search?jobId=62603035
12 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023
40 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023
JD Sports - seasonal back of ohuse delivery assistant (night shift – part time)
10 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023
JD Sports - seasonal back of ohuse delivery assistant (night shift – full time)
40 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023
Office - stockroom assistant - Christmas temp
12 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023
Take a CV and covering letter into a store
Office - cashier - Christmas temp
24 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023
Take a CV and covering letter into a store
Office - sales assistant - Christmas temp
8 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023
Take a CV and covering letter into a store
The Fragrance Shop - seasonal sales consultant
4 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 27-10-2023
Take a CV and covering letter into a store
The Entertainer - seasonal sales assistant
12 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 23-10-2023
Apply online: https://careers.thetoyshop.com/job/456421
The Entertainer - seasonal night stock assistant
37 hours a week
Closing date for applications: 23-10-2023
Apply online: https://careers.thetoyshop.com/job/456388
For more details about these and other jobs available at Meadowhall, visit: https://www.meadowhall.co.uk/jobs.