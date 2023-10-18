News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
Sheffield man hospitalised in Germany after horror crash
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Police arrested man after 'suspicious packages' alert at Cathedral
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester

Sheffield jobs: All the seasonal roles being advertised at Meadowhall for this Christmas

There are a variety of part-time and full-time roles available at the shopping centre

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Christmas is fast approaching and shops in Sheffield are preparing for the festive rush.

A number of Christmas jobs are being advertised at shops in MeadowhallA number of Christmas jobs are being advertised at shops in Meadowhall
A number of Christmas jobs are being advertised at shops in Meadowhall

A number of seasonal roles are now available at stores in Meadowhall.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We've listed the Christmas job vacancies there, which include part-time and full-time roles, below.

VBC Bath and Body - seasonal sales assistant

25 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 30-10-2023

Email: [email protected]

Foot Asylum (Lower) - Christmas temp

16 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 30-11-2023

Email: [email protected]

Rieker - Christmas temp

4 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 23-10-2023

Take a CV and covering letter into a store

Flannels (Park Lane) - Christmas temp

20 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 01-12-2023

Apply online: https://join.smartrecruiters.com/FrasersGroup/64103a34-996a-4000-980c-df68825d5950-christmas-opportunities-flannels

Max Spielman - Christmas temp

40 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 30-10-2023

Pick up an application in store

Sports Direct / USC - Christmas temp

0 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

Apply online: https://frasers.group/careers/jobs

Boux Avenue - seasonal sales assistant

8 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

Take a CV and covering letter into a store

Ted Baker - seasonal sales advisor

20 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 01-11-2023

Take a CV and covering letter into a store

Pandora, Arcade - seasonal sales assistant

16 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 05-11-2023

Apply online: https://careers.pandoragroup.com/job/Sheffield-Seasonal-Sales-Assistant-Meadowhall-Arcade-(Part-Time)/983125501/

The Perfume Shop - Christmas sales assistant

12 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

Apply online: https://www.theperfumeshopjobs.com/search?jobId=62603035

JD Sports - seasonal sales assistant – part time

12 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Apply online: https://uk.indeed.com/q-jd-l-meadowhall-jobs.html?vjk=edb5295a0f0147d3

JD Sports - seasonal sales assistant – full time

40 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

Apply online: https://uk.indeed.com/q-jd-l-meadowhall-jobs.html?vjk=edb5295a0f0147d3

JD Sports - seasonal back of ohuse delivery assistant (night shift – part time)

10 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

Apply online: https://uk.indeed.com/q-jd-l-meadowhall-jobs.html?vjk=edb5295a0f0147d3

JD Sports - seasonal back of ohuse delivery assistant (night shift – full time)

40 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

Apply online: https://uk.indeed.com/q-jd-l-meadowhall-jobs.html?vjk=edb5295a0f0147d3

Office - stockroom assistant - Christmas temp

12 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

Take a CV and covering letter into a store

Office - cashier - Christmas temp

24 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

Take a CV and covering letter into a store

Office - sales assistant - Christmas temp

8 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

Take a CV and covering letter into a store

The Fragrance Shop - seasonal sales consultant

4 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 27-10-2023

Take a CV and covering letter into a store

The Entertainer - seasonal sales assistant

12 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 23-10-2023

Apply online: https://careers.thetoyshop.com/job/456421

The Entertainer - seasonal night stock assistant

37 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 23-10-2023

Apply online: https://careers.thetoyshop.com/job/456388

For more details about these and other jobs available at Meadowhall, visit: https://www.meadowhall.co.uk/jobs.

Related topics:SheffieldMeadowhallChristmas