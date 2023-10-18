There are a variety of part-time and full-time roles available at the shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christmas is fast approaching and shops in Sheffield are preparing for the festive rush.

A number of Christmas jobs are being advertised at shops in Meadowhall

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of seasonal roles are now available at stores in Meadowhall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We've listed the Christmas job vacancies there, which include part-time and full-time roles, below.

VBC Bath and Body - seasonal sales assistant

25 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 30-10-2023

Foot Asylum (Lower) - Christmas temp

16 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 30-11-2023

Rieker - Christmas temp

4 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 23-10-2023

Take a CV and covering letter into a store

Flannels (Park Lane) - Christmas temp

20 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 01-12-2023

Max Spielman - Christmas temp

40 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 30-10-2023

Pick up an application in store

Sports Direct / USC - Christmas temp

0 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

Boux Avenue - seasonal sales assistant

8 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

Take a CV and covering letter into a store

Ted Baker - seasonal sales advisor

20 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 01-11-2023

Take a CV and covering letter into a store

Pandora, Arcade - seasonal sales assistant

16 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 05-11-2023

The Perfume Shop - Christmas sales assistant

12 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

JD Sports - seasonal sales assistant – part time

12 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JD Sports - seasonal sales assistant – full time

40 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

JD Sports - seasonal back of ohuse delivery assistant (night shift – part time)

10 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

JD Sports - seasonal back of ohuse delivery assistant (night shift – full time)

40 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

Office - stockroom assistant - Christmas temp

12 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

Take a CV and covering letter into a store

Office - cashier - Christmas temp

24 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

Take a CV and covering letter into a store

Office - sales assistant - Christmas temp

8 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 31-10-2023

Take a CV and covering letter into a store

The Fragrance Shop - seasonal sales consultant

4 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 27-10-2023

Take a CV and covering letter into a store

The Entertainer - seasonal sales assistant

12 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 23-10-2023

The Entertainer - seasonal night stock assistant

37 hours a week

Closing date for applications: 23-10-2023