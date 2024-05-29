Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The altercation allegedly took place between a group of a men and a 41-year-old woman, who was left with stab wounds.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with two offences, after a gun was discharged and a woman was stabbed in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Police were called out to reports of a shooting at White Thorns View in the Batemoor area of the city at around 11.20pm on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Lewis Aghour, 23, of Dawlands Close, Manor, has now been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and wounding with intent, in connection with the incident. He was charged, remanded and appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (May 27).

Mr Aghour will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on June 25, 2024.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said of the incident: "Officers, including our armed response officers and the National Police Air Service attended the scene and it is reported that an altercation took place between a group of a men and a 41-year-old woman, where the woman suffered a suspected stab wound.

“The firearms discharge is believed to have occurred after this altercation.

“Fortunately, the woman’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering, and no-one was injured by the discharge.”

On Friday, May 17, Daniel Waterfall, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of an offensive weapon and wounding with intent.