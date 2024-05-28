Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police believe the man pictured, who has a ‘distinctive large neck tattoo,’ may be able to assist with their investigation.

A police investigation is underway after a man was allegedly headbutted during a reported incident in a Sheffield pub.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the incident took place at around 8.10pm on Friday, May 10, 2024 at the Holly Bush Inn, Hollins Lane, Stannington.

Officers have conducted CCTV enquiries and are now keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with their enquiries

Launching a CCTV appeal today (Tuesday, May 28, 2024), the spokesperson said: “A 42-year-old man was headbutted by another man.

“The man is believed to have suffered injuries which are not thought to be life threatening or life altering.

“Officers have conducted CCTV enquiries and are now keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with their enquiries.

“He is described as white, in his late 20s, of slim build and with short brown hair.

“He also has a distinctive large neck tattoo.

“Do you recognise this man?”

Anyone who can help, is asked to please pass information to police online or by calling 101.

You can contact us online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us

Please quote investigation number 14/87858/24 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.