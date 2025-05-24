A couple have been praised for their bravery after they risked their lives to save a 73-year-old woman from a vicious dog attack in her back garden.

Kimberley Bolan and her partner Lee Hirst were walking along Greystones Road, Whiston, Rotherham, just before midday on Wednesday, May 21, when they heard screaming.

Injuries Lee sustained while trying to prevent a Pocket Bully from mauling a 73-year-old woman | Submit

“There were loads of people around,” Kimberley said.

She said that she told Lee to go over and have a look as she had a feeling something wasn’t right.

Injuries sustained by Lee when he tried to get the Pocket Bully off the 73-year-old woman | Submit

He ran to the fence of one of the houses and looked over - then bolted into the next garden.

“You know your partner, and you know when something is wrong,” Kimberley said. “The way he shouted, I knew straight away that something was seriously wrong.”

Over the fence lay the woman, being mauled by a large, muscular dog, believed to be a Pocket Bully - a breed similar to the now-banned XL Bully, but shorter in height.

The woman was lying on the ground, writhing in pain, covered in blood.

“She was just laid there with blood all over her and this dog was tearing at her,” Kimberley said.

Kimberley and Lee stepped in to save an elderly woman from the dog attack | Contributed

From there, Lee jumped the fence and started kicking and punching the dog to get it off the elderly woman, but it didn’t flinch.

“It was like it couldn’t feel anything, it was set on killing her,” Kimberley recalled.

“Its eyes alone were terrifying - and I know they said this was a ‘smaller’ Bully, but it was absolutely massive, all muscle.”

She followed and climbed into the garden, where she immediately rushed to the woman’s side.

“She kept saying, ‘I’m dying’. I was holding her hand, telling her she wasn’t going to die, just trying to keep her calm,” she said.

Lee, meanwhile, continued fighting the dog with everything he had.

“He picked up a huge plant pot with a tree in it and smashed it onto the dog,” Kimberley said.

“That stopped the dog for about three seconds before it came back, more crazed than ever.”

Eventually, Lee managed to shove his fingers into its jaw behind the teeth, and pressed behind the ear. This is what finally got the dog to release its grip on the woman.

With the dog momentarily restrained, Kimberley focused on the injured woman.

“She was going cold and asking for her daughter. I kept saying, ‘She’s coming, love, just hang on.’ Then she went unconscious - and that’s when I really panicked,

“Lee told me to flick her nose to wake her back up and I felt awful doing it, but thank God, it brought her back.”

From there, Kimberley did anything she could to keep the woman conscious, even singing the alphabet with her.

“Any time she said anything about dying, I told her ‘no, you’re going to be having dinner with me and my partner this weekend, you can’t die’.”

The pair remained with her until emergency services arrived.

The woman was rushed straight to hospital.

After this, both Kimberley and Lee collapsed from exhaustion and shock. Lee was bitten all the way up his arm, and vomited from pure fatigue.

“We just laid on the grass, crying - we were so overwhelmed,” said Kimberley.

She said the local community treated her and Lee like heroes, especially neighbour Betty.

“Honestly she is the loveliest lady, she came to us with an envelope with a couple quid for us to get dinner with, in case we were too shaken up to cook,” said Kimberley.

“That gesture meant so much to us, of course we didn’t want to take it, but she made sure we did. We ended up using it to go for a nice date night.”

Sadly, Kimberley said she has been informed that the victim of the attack remains in ICU. Her family are at her bedside.

“I would love nothing more than to go for the dinner I promised her - she told me about her children and I just can’t imagine how they’re feeling,” Kimberley added.

When asked about how her and Lee mustered the courage to step in, Kimberley said there was never a doubt in their mind. She said that she saw no other option in that scenario, and hopes that anyone else would have done the same.

Following the dog attack, South Yorkshire Police said a 73-year-old woman suffered life changing injuries in the incident involving a suspected Pocket Bully.

The dog was seized by the police.

