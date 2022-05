He struck at the Francis Newton pub on Clarkehouse Road, Broomhall, on Good Friday (April 15) at around 8.25pm.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was sat in the pub when he was assaulted.

A man was headbutted in the Francis Newton pub in Sheffield on Good Friday

South Yorkshire Police said his attacker fled the scene.