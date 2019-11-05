Wetherspoon customers caught out after free parking is scrapped at Sheffield pub

The Francis Newton pub on Clarkehouse Road, in Broomhall, used to offer 90 minutes free parking but says it was forced to change the system because too many people visiting the nearby Royal Hallamshire Hospital were taking advantage.

Drivers must now pay to park but anyone spending £5 or more at the pub can claim back two hours of parking, which is worth £3.

A number of angry customers have been caught out by the changes, however, with some vowing to boycott the chain unless their fine is revoked.

The Francis Newton pub on Clarkehouse Road in Sheffield (pic: Google)

Jayne Stanley told how she and her family recently visited the pub for a celebratory meal to mark her son Tommy’s graduation from RAF phase two training.

Having used the car park many times before, she was shocked to receive parking fines of £75 for each of the two cars in which they travelled.

When she complained to Wetherspoon, she was told there was nothing it could and she would have to contact Euro Car Parks, which manages the car park on its behalf.

“This has ruined what should have been a happy occasion and could end up costing us £200 when you add on the cost of the meal,” said the 50-year-old, of Shirecliffe.

“We simply can’t afford this and when my son next comes home on leave I am going to have to spoil his stay by presenting him with this fine.

“I think that Wetherspoon should accept some responsibility instead of just referring us to the parking company. I certainly won’t be patronising any of their establishments again and I would like your readers to know about the situation before any more people get caught out.”

She is not the only person to have been caught out, with a handful of negative reviews on TripAdvisor complaining about what customers describe as a ‘con’ and a ‘scam’ because they argue the change was inadequately publicised.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said the parking arrangements changed in early August but there had been a one-month grace period during which fines were cancelled without customers having to go through the appeal system.

He said that before the change genuine customers often struggled to find a space even at quiet times because of the number of hospital visitors using the car park.

Prior to 90 minutes free parking being introduced, he added, there was a similar system to that in place now, with the only difference being that it was enforced by patrols rather than fines being automatically generated using number plate reading technology.

“We have signs all around the perimeter of the building. We also have one explaining the new system as you enter the foyer through the front doors, and for the first 4 weeks of operation we displayed this on every single till point and also in the toilets behind the doors.

“We try to be as transparent as possible when people park up and even at the till point ask customers if they are parked with us at the time. I feel a lot of the fines people have been caught with are people using the car park for hospital appointments. However, we are told if customers are still receiving fines even though the grace period has ended, to follow the appeal process on the back of the letter sent by Euro Car Parks.”