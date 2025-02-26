Detectives investigating an alleged indecent exposure incident in Sheffield city centre believe the man pictured in this CCTV image may be able to help them with their enquiries.

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 4pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, when a 21-year-old woman alleges a man in his 50s exposed himself to her whilst on board a tram in Sheffield city centre.

South Yorkshire Police has today (February 26, 2025) released details of the incident, along with a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to, as they appeal for information.

Police believe the man pictured here may be able to assist with their enquiries into an alleged incident of indecent exposure aboard a tram in Sheffield city centre | Submit

A force spokesperson said: “A man exposed himself in front of her on a tram between the West Street and University stops.

“The man had reportedly got on the tram at Castle Square or Fitzalan Square, and was still on the tram when the victim got off at the Netherthorpe Road stop.

“Since the incident was reported to us, officers have launched an investigation and spoken to the victim following the incident and conducted CCTV trawls in the area of the reported incident.

“We are now sharing this image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Officers believe he may be able to help with enquiries.

“The man is described as white, in his 50s, of relatively short height and slim build, with thinning short grey hair. He also has a scar on his right cheek.

“Do you recognise him?”

Anyone who can help is asked to report information to police by calling 101 or going online.

You can access online reporting on South Yorkshire Police’s website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Please quote investigation number 14/172899/24 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.