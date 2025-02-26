Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield Crown Court trial date has been set for two men who have been accused of a number of sex offences, including one of administering alcohol to stupefy or overpower a female to allow sexual activity.

Matthew Wilding, aged 20, and 19-year-old Brandon Hodge have both been charged with an offence of administering a substance, namely alcohol, with intent to stupefy/overpower to allow sexual activity, which is alleged to have taken place on a date in 2022

The two men are both charged with a number of other sex offences alleged to have taken place on the same date, including rape of a girl aged between 13 and 15; causing a female 13 or over to engage in a non penetrative sexual activity and assaulting a female 13 and over by penetration.

Mr Wilding, of Radburn Road, New Rossington, Doncaster, and Mr Hodge, of Norman Crescent, New Rossington, Doncaster, have both entered not guilty pleas to the charges they face.

The case was brought before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (February 24, 2025) to hear an application for the dismissal of charges.

The application was unsuccessful, and a trial date for the same court was fixed for 19 months’ time, in September 2026.

The trial is listed to take six days.

Both men have been released on conditional bail until their next court appearance.