It is the street with the worst crime rate in Sheffield.

The most recent South Yorkshire Police data used to put together official crime maps recorded 27 incidents of violence and sexual offences, 14 reports of theft, and eight of theft from the person, six reports of anti-social behaviour, a burglary, a case of criminal damage, and a public order offence. In total there were 58 crimes over December, the most recent month available. The previous month had seen 34.

Yet despite the catalogue of offences, those living on West Street, a busy, high profile street in Sheffield say they love living there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent months, there have been high profile reports of attacks on the street. In November police appealed for witnesses after two people were assaulted by a pair reported to be dressed as Batman and the Joker. That same month, a 13-year-old girl was among three arrested over an altercation at a pub which saw a police officer assaulted.

Despite having the worst crime figures in Sheffield, residents love living on West Street. File picture shows police dealing with a past incident

Businesses along the street say most days it’s a pleasure to work there – but things can turn ugly when drinking starts at the weekends.

Givara Samil, works in a shop. He says Saturday nights are when things get problematic. On one occasion someone spat in his face as he worked there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Saturday night is different, because that is when people get drunk,” he said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen on Saturday nights. That’s when people get violent and start swearing. I think It would feel safer if there were more police out on foot. I think it’s likely most of the crime is at weekends. I’ve been here a year and don’t think I’ve seen a fight on a weekday.”

Another nearby shopworker agrees. Eril Asoy said: “West Street’s a nice place – but on Friday and Saturday nights people sometimes come down and cause trouble. I feel safe, but it is a nuisance. Weekdays are great. The students here come in and are really friendly.”

Despite having the worst crime figures in Sheffield, residents love living on West Street, pictured

Although most of the street is lined with shops and pubs, people live in the flats above those businesses. And although they’re aware of the issues that can arise at weekends, those who spoke to The Star loved West Street as a place to call home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the crime figures, resident Cameron Halliwell likes the location and points to the frequent trams and buses as a benefit. He said: “I don’t think it’s that bad. It can get a bit loud at night, but that’s to be expected being so close to all the pubs and nightlife. But I think it’s nice being so close to everything. I feel safe and it is close to everywhere, and the transport links are great.”

Andreas Pyrilis and Petros Ioannou agreed it was a good place to live. Both also live in flats along the street.

Andreas, a resident for three years. said he had never experienced any crime himself on West Street, but had seen blood on the ground after an incident. He also remembers the road being closed by police on one occasion But he said: “It feels like a safe place. It’s noisy at the weekend but it’s a nice place to live.”

Despite having the worst crime figures in Sheffield, residents love living on West Street, pictured

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petros added: “It’s nice to have the facilities nearby.”

Petros Ioannou and Andreas Pyrilis think West Street is a good place to live