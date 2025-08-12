Fir Vale: Police cordon and roads sealed off amid rumours of a shooting in Sheffield
Hinde House Crescent is closed, with a police cordon in place between Hinde House Croft and Wensley Street.
Wensley Street is also closed between Wensley Close and Wensley Croft.
A large number of police were seen near Wensley Street Playground, where at least nine yellow evidence markers pictured across the pavement, earlier today.
A footpath leading to Hinde Street is also taped off.
Residents say they woke up this morning to find the area flooded with police officers and cars.
When The Star arrived at 8am there were four police vehicles plus a Crime Scene Investigation van parked up.
The nature of the incident under investigation has not yet been revealed by South Yorkshire Police but early rumours circulating on the streets of Fir Vale is that it was a shooting.
SYP has been contacted for more information.