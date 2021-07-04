Mum left shocked after discovering dumped Covid-19 PCR test kits in Sheffield park

Elena Samygina, 35, said she and her daughter went to Ponderosa Park on Saturday morning when her daughter pointed to the plastic packaging of the test kits lying on the ground.

She said: "She asked me, 'Mama, what's that?' That's when I found out they were actually home test kits - with barcodes, full names and everything.

"But they looked like they were not used. And I just left them there because I was scared as I'm pregnant and wouldn't want to touch anything that (can put me at risk)."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Covid-19 test kit that was found at Ponderosa Park.

The stay-at-home mum said she took a video and a picture of the test kits and forwarded them to the council, but she has yet to receive any response.

"I've also posted them on my Instagram and tagged the city council but heard nothing so far. I just felt like I needed to say something because I think this can be dangerous to the public."

Based on the picture and the video she sent, each test kit contained a swab, a plastic sample collection tube and stickers of a number and barcode.

PCR test is used to confirm the positive result from a lateral flow test and it can be obtained for free by booking on the NHS website or by phone.

The test swabs are then sent to a lab for analysis, with the result in 24-48 hours.