Police have been called in by one of South Yorkshire’s biggest academies over an incident involving a knife.

Wath Academy, in Rotherham, has confirmed that police were contacted after a pupil bought a knife into the school, on Tuesday.

The incident comes just weeks after the issue of knives was brought into focus across South Yorkshire after a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at All Saints School in Sheffield, in an incident which horrified the country.

Wath Academy has now issued a statement confirming that they took a blade away from a pupil, and stressing no one was threatened or harmed during the incident.

Police were called in by Wath Academy after a knife was brought in. Photo: Google | Google

They said: “We can confirm that before the start of the school day on Tuesday February 25, staff received reports that a student was in possession of a knife on school premises.

“Our staff took immediate action to remove the knife to ensure the safety of all students and staff. At no point was anyone threatened or harmed, and we have since been in contact with South Yorkshire Police.

They added: “In line with academy policy, we are absolutely clear that possession of any prohibited item on school grounds results in permanent exclusion.

“The academy also has a range of safety measures in place, including a well-practiced lockdown procedure (which was not required in this instance), highly supervised social areas, and a structured Life Skills, tutor, and assembly programme to educate students on the dangers of offensive weapons.”

The school sent a letter to parents after reports of the incident circulated on social media, explaining their policies on knives.

Wath Academy is an 11 to 18 academy within the Maltby Learning Trust, with over 2,000 students on roll, including over 400 students in the Sixth Form.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.

More than 100 cases of children taking knives into schools have been recorded since 2022 by South Yorkshire Police.

The figures show the number of young people under the age of 18 reported to the police for taking knives into schools in 2022, 2023 and 2024, across Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, and Sheffield.

In information obtained by the local democracy reporting service under the Freedom of Information Act, SYP revealed that Sheffield saw the highest number of incidents, recording 37 between 2022 and 2024.

In the same period, Doncaster saw 30 incidents, Rotherham 22 and Barnsley 14.