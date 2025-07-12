A video released after a court case shows the moment a Sheffield man fired a gun at a busy South Yorkshire pub.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Corney, of Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, the man who was convicted of firing the gun outside the crowded pub, seriously injuring a woman, has been jailed following a detailed investigation by South Yorkshrie Police’s Armed Crime Team.

The shooting outside the Red Lion, Wath. A man from Sheffield has now been jailed over the incident. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

On June 28, 2024, following an earlier altercation outside the Red Lion pub, in Wath, Corney fired three shots towards the pub's busy beer garden, leaving a woman with serious injuries, before fleeing on foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the shots seriously injured the pub's landlady who had been bravely trying to diffuse the situation and keep customers safe by locking the gates of the beer garden. She has since been awarded a High Sheriff Bravery Award for her actions.

Police were sent to the scene and through initial witness interviews and CCTV enquiries, Corney was nominated as a suspect. As the local community began to provide information about the incident, Corney handed himself in.

Oliver Corney has been jailed after the shooting | SYP

Corney was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

After an initial not guilty plea, he changed his plea to guilty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, he was given an extended sentence totalling 16 years and nine months, with 11 years and nine months behind bars.

Detective Constable Jennifer Guest said: "Corney's thoughtless actions put lots of people in danger and it is only through sheer luck that more people were not injured during this incident. His careless behaviour has left a lasting impact on his victim and I hope this sentence provides some closure for her.

"This was a thorough investigation which was helped by lots of support from the local community ultimately providing an overwhelming amount of evidence leaving Corney no choice but to plead guilty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are relentless in our approach to tackling firearm enabled criminality in South Yorkshire and as today's sentencing shows, anyone intent on illegally using or possessing firearms will be found and dealt with by the courts.

"We need the public to continue to help us in order to keep putting these dangerous criminals behind bars, and so I would urge anyone with information on the use of firearms in South Yorkshire to get in touch with us."