Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 34-year-old man is set to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, charged with two offences, after a Rotherham shooting which left a woman with ‘serious leg inuries’.

Oliver Corney, aged 34, of Cricket Inn Road, Park Hill, Sheffield has been charged with section 18 assault and Section 16 of the Firearms act. He has been remanded in police custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday, July 4, 2024).

Mr Corney has been charged in connection with an incident, which took place just before 10pm on Friday last week (June 28, 2024), outside the Red Lion Pub on High Street, Wath, Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Corney, aged 34, of Cricket Inn Road, Park Hill, Sheffield has been charged with section 18 assault and Section 16 of the Firearms act. He has been remanded in police custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday, July 4, 2024) | Google

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detailing the circumstances of the shooting, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is believed that a group of men attended the area and shots were fired outside the pub.

“A 55-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.”

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and a second man, aged 27, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, harassment, fail to appear and breach of bail conditions.