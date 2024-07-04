High Street, Wath: Man charged over Rotherham shooting which left woman, 55, with 'serious leg injuries'
Oliver Corney, aged 34, of Cricket Inn Road, Park Hill, Sheffield has been charged with section 18 assault and Section 16 of the Firearms act. He has been remanded in police custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday, July 4, 2024).
Mr Corney has been charged in connection with an incident, which took place just before 10pm on Friday last week (June 28, 2024), outside the Red Lion Pub on High Street, Wath, Rotherham.
Detailing the circumstances of the shooting, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is believed that a group of men attended the area and shots were fired outside the pub.
“A 55-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.”
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and a second man, aged 27, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, harassment, fail to appear and breach of bail conditions.
They have both been released on police bail pending further investigation.