Watch: Video shows man chasing his car, reported stolen, after man jumps in and drives off as he opens gate
The £43,000 Nissan X-Trail N-Trek, a 4x4, was taken after its owner left it for just a few seconds outside a property in Richmond, in Sheffield, on the Sunday before Christmas (December 22).
The Ring doorbell footage shows the owner leaving his vehicle to unlock a gate. But another man gets into the car during the few seconds it is out of his sight, before the owner is seen running after the car to try to stop him as he drives away.
The owner, who does not want to be named, is keen for as many people as possible to see what what happened, both to warn others, and to help police track the electric car down.
We have concealed his face in the video.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment on the reported theft.
The owner said he and his friends had been out to look for the car since the incident, around Richmond, Manor and Woodthorpe, but have seen no sign of the vehicle.
He is keen for anyone with information to contact police to try and help track it down.