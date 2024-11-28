As South Yorkshire Police this week outlined actions to deal with the rise, we have dug out the latest official figures for the number of burglaries in each of 70 neighbourhoods across the city.

And in the gallery below, we have listed and ranked the 21 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the most reports of break-ins.

Police said officers in Sheffield will be carrying out extra patrols over the coming days, in areas which have seen a recent rise in burglaries, and have warned that criminals try to use the longer dark nights to slip away without being noticed, and are looking for easy opportunities.

Police arrested more than 30 suspects on suspicion of burglary in Sheffield last month.

Our gallery uses figures taken from the ‘Local Insights’ section on Sheffield Council’s website, which are drawn from official police figures.

The neighbourhoods are ranked by the number of break-ins per 1,000 households in that neighbourhood. We have also stated the total number of break-ins overall for each.

The figures relate to a 12 month period from September 2023 to August 2024.

The figures are based on where burglaries occurred, not where they were reported from.

The photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

To avoid becoming a victim of burglars, police recommened:

> Ensure all doors are locked, even if you are inside your home. Burglars will be looking for open doors as an easy opportunity to slip in

> Ensure any side gates or outer buildings, like sheds and garages, are locked and secure where possible

> Consider installing a home CCTV and monitor light system

> Install a burglar alarm, and set it when you leave your home

> Fit a steering wheel lock on your vehicles, even if they are parked on your driveway

> Ensure any spare car keys are stored in a safe place, away from your front door

> If you are planning on leaving your home to take a festive holiday, ask a neighbour or friend to check on your property and keep an eye out for any suspicious behaviour

1 . Burglary hotspots These are the Sheffield neighbourhoods which have record the most burglaries according to new figures

21st: Sandygate & Crosspool had a 12 month total of 20.9 neighbourhood-level burglaries, and as a rate per 1,000 households, and a total of 56 overall, between September 2023 and August 2024.

20th: Sharrow had a 12 month total of 23.1 neighbourhood-level burglaries, and as a rate per 1,000 households, and a total of 81 overall, between September 2023 and August 2024.