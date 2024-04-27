Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This was all that was left after a car was set on fire by arsonists near a green space on a Sheffield estate.

Pictures and video show firefighters at the scene of the blaze, and the aftermath which was left behind, as a metal shell was all that remained of the torched vehicle in the popular green space at Kenninghall Drive, Arbourthorne, near Easter Drive.

Residents say the shell still remains on the land today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The remains of the car set alight on Kenninghall Drive, Arbourthorne

Sign up for our free newsletters now The car was set alight on Thursday evening, on the land which was once home to the Norfolk Park tower block of flats.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze.

They said in a statement: “A car was deliberately set on fire at 9.35pm on Eastern Drive, Sheffield. Firefighters from Central station attended the incident. They left at 10,.25pm.”

The fire engine at the scene

It was one of three cars which had been deliberately set on fire in Sheffield on the same night.

A few hours later, firefighters were sent out to deal with an incident on Earl Marshal Road, between Pitsmoor and Grimesthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said in a statement that two cars had been deliberately set on fire at 3.05am. Firefighters from Elm Lane and Central stations attended the incident, and were there until 4,25am.

Norfolk Park Flats were demolished in 1999, with the area turned into a green space. Kenninghall Drive runs through that space.

Regeneration work was carried out in the surrounding area in subsquent years.