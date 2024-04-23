Shocking photo shows car ablaze during rush hour traffic in Sheffield as firefighters close major road

Traffic has been brought to a standstill
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 17:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A photo shared with The Star has shown a car ablaze in the centre of Hillsborough this afternoon (April 23).

Shortly after 5pm, South Yorkshire Supertram posted on X that its tram services were facing delays due to an emergency road closure by firefighters on Bradfield Road in Hillsborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service has been contacted for further details, but it is believed that the car is the source of the mayhem.

A car fire in Hillsborough, Sheffield, has caused travel mayhem.A car fire in Hillsborough, Sheffield, has caused travel mayhem.
A car fire in Hillsborough, Sheffield, has caused travel mayhem.

Funnels of smoke can be seen coming off the blazing car in the photo. It is pictured outside the British Heart Foundation’s store on Bradfield Road.

It is understood that South Yorkshire Police are also at the scene. It is not yet known whether there have been any casualties.

AA Traffic is currently showing congestion also affecting surrounding roads, including Holme Lane, Middlewood Road, Langsett Road, Stannington Road, and Penistone Road.

More details to come as we hear them.

Related topics:SheffieldBritish Heart FoundationSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.