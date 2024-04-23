Shocking photo shows car ablaze during rush hour traffic in Sheffield as firefighters close major road
A photo shared with The Star has shown a car ablaze in the centre of Hillsborough this afternoon (April 23).
Shortly after 5pm, South Yorkshire Supertram posted on X that its tram services were facing delays due to an emergency road closure by firefighters on Bradfield Road in Hillsborough.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service has been contacted for further details, but it is believed that the car is the source of the mayhem.
Funnels of smoke can be seen coming off the blazing car in the photo. It is pictured outside the British Heart Foundation’s store on Bradfield Road.
It is understood that South Yorkshire Police are also at the scene. It is not yet known whether there have been any casualties.
AA Traffic is currently showing congestion also affecting surrounding roads, including Holme Lane, Middlewood Road, Langsett Road, Stannington Road, and Penistone Road.
More details to come as we hear them.
