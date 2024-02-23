Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police bodycam footage has shown the moment officers caught a South Yorkshire man throwing drugs over a fence, before breaking down in tears.

Jordan Jackson, 26, of Elm Street, Hoyland, was caught by officers as he was throwing Class A drugs over his garden fence and has now appeared before court for sentencing.

Jackson spotted officers approaching his front door and tried to ditch his stash of heroin outside.

Jordan Jackson, aged 26, pictured, was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court

As he tried to dispose of the drugs, officers from the Barnsley South Neighbourhood Team (NPT) were entering the back of the house and saw him throwing the package over the garden fence. The act was also captured on their body worn video cameras.

Knowing he had been caught in the act, Jackson began to cry.

Following his arrest, Jackson refused to comment during his police his interview and stated he did not remember telling officers that the box contained drugs because he was 'too emotional'.

Due to body worn evidence and the testimony of officers in attendance, Jackson had no choice but to plead guilty at a hearing on Friday, January 26 at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court.

On Wednesday, February 21, he appeared before Sheffield Crown Court and was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

Sergeant David Wilks from the Barnsley South NPT said: "I hope Jackson’s sentence highlights that those who think they’re above the law and can outwit officers will be punished, but I also hope it demonstrates to our communities that we will take action.

"Although it may not feel like we act on intelligence straight away, all information shared with us enables us to build a bigger picture and understanding so we strike at the right time and have the compelling evidence we need to put forward.

"We will work with Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council to temporarily or permanently close properties to reduce drug use and anti-social behaviour, and we have now secured a full closure order against this property meaning no one can enter the premises, apart from the homeowner.