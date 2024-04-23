Watch: Shocking video shows drink driving suspect heading towards lorry on wrong side of M1 near Sheffield

Dramatic video shows night time driver on wrong carriageway and heading into traffic in M1 drama near Sheffield
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 14:04 BST
A shocking video shows how a driver drove along the wrong side of the M1 near Sheffield, causing major alarm after drinking too much.

The South Yorkshire Police video shows the car driving along on Saturday March 9, with an articulating lorry among the vehicles having to avoid him. The motorist is suspected of drink driving

South Yorkshire Police said of the incident: “On Saturday March 9 around 2.45am, we received numerous calls into our control room following reports of a vehicle going contraflow to traffic on the M1 Southbound, at Junction 35A.

Picture shows the driving heading the wrong way down the M1, towards lorriesPicture shows the driving heading the wrong way down the M1, towards lorries
Picture shows the driving heading the wrong way down the M1, towards lorries

“Cameras from National Highways captured the car join the motorway and drive for two junctions before leaving the carriageway.

“Drivers, including those in heavy goods vehicles had to take evasive action to avoid head-on collisions.”

The driver was stopped by officers and breathalysed. He blew 125, with the legal limit being 35.

A man in his 30s has since been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol and dangerous driving. He remains on police bail.

South Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “This sequence of driving could have had catastrophic consequences and caused a fatal collision as poor judgment meant the vehicle’s erratic driving continued for two junctions.

“Alcohol seriously affects your judgement and reaction time, and you are four times more likely to be involved in a collision if you are under the influence of alcohol.

“Stopping those who pose a risk on our roads is daily business for officers across South Yorkshire. During April we are supporting the Fatal4 campaign, raising awareness of the main contributing factors of fatal and serious collisions.”

