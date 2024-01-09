Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 100 drivers were arrested and charged under drink-driving and drug-driving laws by police on South Yorkshire's roads over the Christmas.

South Yorkshire Police have revealed the figures today, with the arrests coming despite a campaign last month to deter people from getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or drugs.

Announcing the figures, police said they deal with drink and drug drivers every day but know that as the festive season approaches, more drivers are more likely to take risks and get behind the wheel, so during December efforts are increased to stop dangerous drivers.

Police have revealed this year's South Yorkshire drink driving figures. File picture of police car: David Kessen, National World

During December, officers arrested and charged 118 drivers for driving while over the limit of alcohol, unfit through drugs or failing to provide a sample.

Of those arrested and charged, 76 (36 in Sheffield and Rotherham, 23 in Doncaster, 17 in Barnsley) were arrested and charged for driving while over the limit of alcohol, 27 drivers (11 in Sheffield and Rotherham, 12-Doncaster, four in Barnsley) were arrested for driving while unfit through drugs and 15 drivers (11 in Sheffield and Rotherham one in Doncaster, three in Barnsley) were processed for failing to provide a sample.

Police say no amount of alcohol in your system is safe and the effects of drink and drugs can have devastating consequences. Within 24 hours of testing positive you can be charged and appear before the courts.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: "We had an extremely busy December, and unfortunately witnessed the dangers of driving and using the roads can bring with our attendance at fatalities and serious collisions.

"Our passion remains to create safer roads for all road users and intercept those who use our road network to commit criminality.

"For some of those arrested during the month, their lives will significantly now change, they could potentially lose their jobs, their families and face an unlimited fine or driving ban when they appear before court.

"No amount of alcohol or drugs are safe and getting behind the wheel after consuming either is a selfish act that will not be tolerated across South Yorkshire."

Police say drink and drug driving is everyday business for them and say anyone who believes someone is breaking the law and putting road users at risk is urged to get in touch.

Insp Collings added: "We know the majority of drivers are careful and cautious and would never dream of getting behind the wheel and driving while unfit and we appreciate your commitment to helping us create safer roads.