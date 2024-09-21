Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This shocking footage shows the moment a thug attended a riot outside a hotel housing asylum seekers - carrying his toddler son.

Mason Reddy, aged 24, was jailed for three years on Thursday, September 19, after he pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Video footage, now released by South Yorkshire Police, shows the dad holding his two-year-old son outside the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Manvers, Rotherham, which rioters tried to burn down last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was seen throwing bricks and rocks at the hotel in August as violence broke out across the country in the wake of three young girls being stabbed in Southport.

Dad-of-two Mason Reddy, aged 24, took one of his children - a toddler in a pram - to the riot at the Holiday Inn Express, Manvers, last month. | South Yorkshire Police/SWNS

Reddy was also seen throwing missiles at cops, hitting out at riot shields and cheering rioters who were lighting a fire at the hotel.

He was also heard shouting a racial slur while carrying his baby son in his arms.

Footage shows him holding the boy while walking in front of a line of riot police as a fire burned in the background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reddy, of Victoria Street, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was jailed for three years. | SYP

Police said Reddy was also seen launching sections of wood fencing towards officers in the cordon, who reported seeing him with a small child in a pram.

He was caught as he was wearing a distinctive jacket with the name of his Sunday league football team on the back, police said.

In mitigation, Sheffield Crown Court heard Reddy, who had no previous convictions, had taken his son with him as he was intending to protest peacefully.