Watch: Shocking footage sees dad Mason Reddy, 24, attend Rotherham riot with toddler in arms
Mason Reddy, aged 24, was jailed for three years on Thursday, September 19, after he pleaded guilty to violent disorder.
Video footage, now released by South Yorkshire Police, shows the dad holding his two-year-old son outside the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Manvers, Rotherham, which rioters tried to burn down last month.
He was seen throwing bricks and rocks at the hotel in August as violence broke out across the country in the wake of three young girls being stabbed in Southport.
Reddy was also seen throwing missiles at cops, hitting out at riot shields and cheering rioters who were lighting a fire at the hotel.
He was also heard shouting a racial slur while carrying his baby son in his arms.
Footage shows him holding the boy while walking in front of a line of riot police as a fire burned in the background.
Police said Reddy was also seen launching sections of wood fencing towards officers in the cordon, who reported seeing him with a small child in a pram.
He was caught as he was wearing a distinctive jacket with the name of his Sunday league football team on the back, police said.
In mitigation, Sheffield Crown Court heard Reddy, who had no previous convictions, had taken his son with him as he was intending to protest peacefully.