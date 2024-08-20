During the disorder, crowds of violent rioters attempted to break into the hotel, which was housing more than 200 asylum seekers, and also tried to set it on fire.

Multiple police officers were injured in the disorder, which sprouted from false social media claims related to the murders of three girls in Southport.

More than 50 people have now been charged in connection with the Rotherham disorder centred around a hotel housing asylum seekers, police confirmed this morning.

If you recognise any of the men in the 28 images below, you should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or via their Major Incident Team.

