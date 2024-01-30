Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bodycam footage from a South Yorkshire Police officer shows a man jumping across a police car’s bonnet in an effort to escape.

The officers were conducting neighbourhood patrols when they pursued and arrested the man, found in possession of suspected Class A drugs.

The way the suspect was driving drew officers’ attention to his grey Mercedes, but he failed to stop, leading to a short pursuit.

The driver then exited the vehicle and half-jumped, half-ran across the bonnet of the police car before attempting to flee.

The footage shows the officer approach him in a nearby field, before saying "hands, now, get on the floor" and getting him onto the ground.

He was arrested in Dunscroft after a search by officers found a bag with white powder inside, suspected to be Class A drugs.

He was also found in possession of the Class B drug cannabis.

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alison Carr said: "Officers had been carrying out high visibility patrols during Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action when they noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

"PC Whitworth and PC Graham requested the driver of the vehicle to pull over but he refused, meaning we had no choice but to pursue the suspect.

"We regularly carry out these patrols to tackle issues at the heart of our local communities and keep people living in neighbourhoods in Doncaster safe from crime.

"We know that we can always be better if we work together, and I would encourage people living in communities to continue reporting crime to us to help us keep you safe and bring more criminals to justice."

The 36-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drug offences, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle.