Watch: Officers respond to 'armed police chase' near former Damon's restaurant in Sheffield

An 'armed police chase' in Sheffield reportedly left a car with its windows ‘put out’.

By David Walsh
Published 28th Mar 2023, 20:14 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 20:42 BST

Beighton residents reported seeing an ‘armed police chase’ and ‘lots of police cars’ near The Scarsdale Hundred Wetherspoons pub - the former Damon’s restaurant - on Sevenairs Road.

Demey Seedhouse posted: ‘Looks like there's been an armed police chase at the roundabout near Wetherspoons, traffic is a nightmare just thought I'd let everyone know’.

She also posted a photo of a blue Renault stopped in the carriageway with two side windows apparently broken and the rear hatch and passenger door open. Next to it is a grey Volvo with at least three people beside it. A dark blue car is parked in the road in front and a silver car in the road behind. Demey also posted a clip which appeared to show two police cars pursuing another car.

Demey Seedhouse took this photo of the aftermath of what was reportedly an armed police chase.
A woman posted she saw a vehicle ‘with all the windows put out’. The Star contacted the police.

Beighton residents reported seeing an ‘armed police chase’ and lots of police cars near The Scarsdale Hundred Wetherspoons pub - the former Damon’s restaurant - on Sevenairs Road.
The pub was Damon's restaurant for many years.
