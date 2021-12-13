The Scarsdale Hundred is due to open this Thursday, December 16, on Sevenairs Road in Beighton, near Crystal Peaks shopping centre, where the American diner Damon’s restaurant stood until it closed in November 2019.

Builders are this week putting the finishing touches to the £2.19 million new pub, which was originally scheduled to open on November 16, before the launch date was twice pushed back.

JD Wetherspoon said its newest venue, which will be managed by Emma Walker, had created 100 new jobs.

Undefined: readMore

Ms Walker said: “My team and I are looking forward to welcoming customers into The Scarsdale Hundred and we are confident that the pub will be a great addition to the Beighton community and social scene.”

The pub takes its name from the old administrative district which the location used to fall within, when it was part of Derbyshire rather than Sheffield and was one of the 71 places recorded in the Scarsdale Hundred in the Domesday Book of 1086.

It will be decorated with historical photos, documents and artwork featuring local scenes and characters, with boards also displaying information about the history’s past.

That will include a map showing the settlements which made up the Scarsdale Hundred, and shields and banners depicting the settlements and individual townships which will adorn the rafters.

The Scarsdale Hundred will be open from 8am-11pm Sunday to Thursday, and 8am-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Food will be served from opening until 11pm every day.

Children accompanied by an adult will be welcome there up until 9pm throughout the week.

The pub will be wheelchair accessible and have a specially adapted toilet for people with disabilities.

It will have three fireplaces and booth seating plus a garden area with mature fir trees, new landscaping and a pergola.

As is customary with Wetherspoon pubs, The Scarsdale Hundred will specialise in real ales and traditional ciders, as well as craft and world beers, with a range of draught ales and bottled beers including those from local and regional brewers.

Planning permission has also been granted for a drive-through Taco Bell restaurant on part of the existing Damon’s car park.

1. Three fireplaces The Scarsdale Hundred, a new Wetherspoon pub at the site of the old Damon's in Beighton, Sheffield, near Crystal Peaks, will feature three fireplaces Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2. Local history The Scarsdale Hundred Wetherspoon pub in Beighton, Sheffield, takes its name from the old administrative district which was listed in the Domesday Book of 1086 Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3. £2.19m new pub JD Wetherspoon said it had spent £2.19m converting the former Damon's site in Beighton, Sheffield, into The Scarsdale Hundred pub Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4. Families welcome Children accompanied by an adult will be welcome in The Scarsdale Hundred Wetherspoon pub in Beighton, Sheffield, until 9pm throughout the week Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales