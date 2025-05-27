Shocking footage shows the moment an off-road biker tried to ram a South Yorkshire Police officer with a suspected stolen motorbike.

The dramatic video shows the biker coming directly towards plain-clothed cop PC Elisabeth Rocher before attempting to ram at her and then run off.

Shocking footage shows the moment an off-road biker in Doncaster tried to ram a police officer with a suspected stolen motorbike. | SYP

PC Rocher was patrolling a rural footpath in Mexborough near Doncaster, South Yorkshire, on a pushbike to gather information on nuisance off-road bikes.

When she heard three motorbikes coming towards her, she instructed them to dismount so two of the bikers turned around.

But one of the bikers revved his engine and headed towards PC Rocher - who used her bicycle to protect herself from being injured and force the man off the bike, which is suspected to be stolen.

Sergeant Andy Smith, who works alongside PC Rocher at South Yorkshire Police, said: "PC Rocher showed incredible bravery and determination when faced by four offenders on motorbikes.

"She utilised her training to protect herself and also seize a stolen motorbike to ensure it was taken off the streets.

"It is against the law to ride vehicles such as quad bikes, trail bikes and motorbikes in public parks or on publicly-owned land without permission from the local authority, which these users did not have.

"This kind of anti-social behaviour makes people feel unsafe and that is why we regularly carry out patrols to gather intelligence on riders and seize bikes being ridden in a reckless manner.

"We rely a lot on information from the public regarding where and when these bikes are being ridden anti-socially.

"We always act on any reports we receive and I would implore the public to continue reporting any incidents involving off-road bikes to us so we can further build an intelligence picture and take appropriate action against the riders.

"The more details we know, the more chance we have of finding the riders so please keep any eye out for details relating to makes, colours and sizes of bikes, details of clothing and helmets worn and places where these bikes are being kept."

No arrests have been made.