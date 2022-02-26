Suzuki Jimny thefts in Killamarsh and Renishaw believed to be linked to South Yorkshire
Police investigating the theft of Suzuki Jimny vehicles in North East Derbyshire believe thieves may be travelling from South Yorkshire to target the off-roaders.
Two of the 4X4s have been stolen in Killamarsh, just over the border from Sheffield, and a third was taken in Renishaw, all in the last few weeks.
Derbyshire Constabulary says the incidents are not yet being formally linked but it is believed criminals could be travelling into the area from South Yorkshire, and police on both sides of the border have teamed up to investigate.
Read More
The first theft happened in Renishaw sometime between January 14 and 17, when a blue Suzuki Jimny was stolen from a field behind the Blacksmiths Arms pub, on Barbers Row.
The second vehicle, a red Jimny, was stolen from a property on Mansfield Road, Killamarsh, between 1.30pm on Wednesday, February 9 and 9am the following day.
The latest incident happened on Sheffield Road, Killamarsh, at around 9pm on Tuesday, February 22, when another blue Jimny was taken from the driveway of a home.
Police have issued the following crime prevention advice to anyone in the area who owns a Suzuki Jimny:
Always leave your vehicle locked and alarmed if possible
Review your home or business security and consider investing in CCTV, security gates or sensor lights to alert you when someone walks near your vehicle or enters the driveway
Use a steering wheel lock or pedal lock
Consider fitting an after-market approved immobiliser
Never leave the vehicle’s keys in the ignition, in the same outbuilding as the vehicle, or near your front door inside your home
Park in a locked garage, secure car park or well-lit area if possible
Consider having windows etched with the vehicle registration number or use an invisible ink marker pen to mark these details and your postcode on the underside frame of the vehicle
Make a note of the chassis number
Fit a vehicle tracking system
Be vigilant when using your vehicle for anyone taking an interest in it.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 22*108823.
You can also message Derbyshire Constabulary on Facebook, tweet @DerPolContact or get in touch via the force’s website at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/.