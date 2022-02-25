Driving offences:

MATTHEW BYCROFT, 31, of Homestead Way: driving without insurance, driving while disqualified; prison for 8 weeks suspended for 12 months, electronic curfew, surcharge £128, costs £85.

JOHN ANTHONY MEADE, 70, of Carter Road; drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

Sheffield Magistrate's Court.

ZACHARY DAVID RUSSELL, 28, of Mill Lane; drink driving, without licence, without insurance; fined £167, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

ASHLEY QUINCE, 30, of Milnrow Crescent; drink driving; fined £340, surcharge £34, costs £85.

COURTNEY MICHAEL EDWARDS, 25, Lowedges Crescent; drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 21 months.

JASON OWENS, 39, of Crag Hill Crescent; driving while using mobile phone; fined £400, costs £110, surcharge £40.

JONATHAN CRAIG SHORT, 59, of High Green; speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone); fined £123, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points.

KELLY MARIE JOHNSON, 37, of Burnaby Crescent; driving without insurance; fined £113, surcharge £34.

STEVEN OLIVER, 71, of Severnside Gardens; drink driving; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

SCOTT NOEL FLETCHER, 34, Greno Wood Court; drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

ABDI IBRAHIM MOHAMED, 29, of Catherine Street; driving while using mobile phone; fined £250, costs £110, surcharge £34, six points.

CORRINE ANGELA CLARKSON, 38, of Fox Street; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

JASON MARK BARKER, 48, of Taplin Road; speeding (35mph in 30mph zone); fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £110

MOHAMMAD HUSSEIN SHAHBAZI, 65, of Muskoka Drive; speeding(49mph in 30mph zone); fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £110, five points

MARK ROTARSKI, 46, of Perkyn Terrace; drink driving; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

BRENDON RICHARD OXLEY BARNARD, 44, of Atlantic Road;

LOUISE BIRKBY, 49, of Newman Road; parking on zig-zag lines of zebra crossing; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points.

DANIEL MAHMOOD, 28, of Harrowden Road; driving without insurance; fined £184, surcharge £34, costs £110.

FAYE SOUTH, 38, of Mosborough Hall Drive; speeding (37mph in 30mph zone); fined £66, surcharge £34, three points

THOMAS ALEXANDER WEAVER, 27, Beacon Road; driving without insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, six points.

ISHAQUE DIEDRICK, 25, of Sycamore Road; possession of cannabis, driving without insurance; fined £240, surcharge £34, costs £85.

BEVERLEY PAUL, 50, of Herries Road; drink driving; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified 12 months

NICKI HUMPHREY, 44, of Saxonlea Crescent; drug driving (cocaine); fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified 36 months.

Drug-related offences

KEFA BROOKES-COTTERELL, 31, of Cawdor Road; possession of cannabis; six months prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £118, costs £85.

ADAM MYERS, 48, of Neepsend Land; possession of cannabis, possession of bladed article; community order, surcharge £95.

FINLAY ROE, 20, Sheffield Road; possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

CALLUM LEWIS WATSON, 28, of Knowle Road; possession of diamorphine, cannabis, activation of community order (criminal damage, driving while disqualified, threatening or abusive words) ; community order, surcharge £95, 170 hours unpaid work.

BENJAMIN CARNLEY MELLOR, 34, of NFA; possession of crack cocaine, diamorphine, theft, breach of suspended sentence (six counts of theft); prison for eight weeks, surcharge

£128. 14 weeks prison, £128.

FAINE CRAIG BAYLISS, 36, of Hinde House Lane; production of cannabis; community order, surcharge £95, costs £45.

CALLUM ASHMORE, 22, of Britnall Street; production of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

SCOTT ALAN MARTIN LAWSON, 37, of Alpot Grove; production of cannabis; community order, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85

Theft, violent offences and criminal damage

PETER GOUGH, 34, of Edward street; theft; activation of previous conviction (theft), threatening or abusive behaviour; 12 weeks prison suspended for 12 months, fined £100, compensation £100.

DEBORAH TURNER, 45, of Coultas Avenue; racially aggravated use of threatening or abusive words, theft; community order, compensation £50, costs £85.

KIRK RUSSELL THOMPSON, 35, of Holbrook Road; assault of emergency worker; 16 weeks prison, £150 compensation.

MENSA NELSON, 31, of Molineaux Road; criminal damage; conditional discharge, compensation £250.

DEAN JAMES MUSCROFT, 36, of Wostenholm Road; racially aggravated use of abusive words, assault of emergency worker, criminal damage; community order, compensation £200, costs £200.

KIERON LINAKER, 26, of Doveholes Drive; assault; four weeks prison suspended for 12 month, surcharge £128, costs £100, 80 hours unpaid work.

JORDAN MULLINS, 40, Glencoe Road; possession of bladed article, breach of restraining order; 34 weeks prison.

ARNOLD LEARY, 41, of Charter Row; theft, drunk and disorderly behaviour; £21 compensation, prison for 12 weeks.

ABDUL KAREM QAHTAN, 22, of Lopham close; possession of cannabis, drunk or disorderly behaviour; criminal damage (urinating and masturbating on police cell floor); fined £120, costs £85, compensation £25.

KARINA MARIE BIGGIN, 33, of Deerlands Avenue; theft; community order, alcohol treatment order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

JOHN JUBB, 46, of Wincobank Avenue; use or threaten violence, possession of cannabis, criminal damage; 52 weeks prison.

STEPHEN DUNFORD, 51, of Fellbrigg Road; theft, breach of suspended sentence (possession of bladed article); surcharge £95, costs £85, electronic curfew

ERMIAS MERAF, 49, of Witney Street; criminal damage; conditional discharge, £500 compensation.

SABIR ALBAKEERI, 30, of Stubbin Lane; criminal damage; community order, 50 hours unpaid work

CALLUM RIPLEY, 29, of Greaves Road; theft; eight weeks prison suspended 12 months; compensation £200, not to enter Morrisons on The Common, Ecclesfield

CHANTELLE SYKES, 28, of Pollard Crescent; theft, threatening or abusive words, criminal damage, prison for eight weeks, surcharge £128, costs £85, compensation £75.

TERENCE PETER HILL, 51, of Charter Row; threatening or abusive words; conditional discharge 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85

GARY LEIGH MCDONNELL, 32, of Manor Oaks Road; criminal damage; community order, possession of cannabis, assault of emergency worker; compensation £400, costs £85

Fraud

GEORGIOS CHIRAS, 32, of Deep Park View; fraud; community order, electronic curfew, surcharge £95, costs £85, fined £100.

Breach of Covid restrictions

FELIX RALPHS, 22, of Warrington Road; participated in gathering indoors during Tier 4 restrictions; fined £10, surcharge 334, costs £54.

Trespassing