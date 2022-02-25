Sheffield Crown Court heard on February 25 how Benjamin Mellor, aged 31, of Gresley Road, Lowedges, targeted the women as they were walking to work in December last year.

Charlotte Noddings, prosecuting, said Mellor began waving a knife around and making stabbing motions as one of his victims handed over some small change, and he swung the other woman about as she struggled with her bag.

Mellor got away with a purse containing bank cards which he used to buy goods from Nisa and Premier stores, according to Ms Noddings, but a further attempt to purchase items at a McColl’s store was declined.

Pictured is Benjamin Mellor, aged 31, of Gresley Road, Lowedges, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to to six years of custody with an additional extended custodial licence term of four years after he admitted two counts of theft, two counts of robbery and three counts of fraud with stolen bank cards.

One of the victims stated: “The incident has affected me really deeply. I am crying at the drop of a hat which is not like me and I am in shock. I am not sleeping.”

The other victim stated she has been left scared, run-down and also struggles to sleep.

She stated: “He pulled a knife on me and he was so calm about it. How can someone be so casual about that?”

Mellor, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and he also admitted three counts of fraud from December 2021, as well as two counts of theft after he stole chocolates from a McColls store in November 2021.

Matthew Burdon, defending, said: “The defendant feels genuine remorse for the victims of the robbery offences in particular.”

He added: “He accepts it’s horrendous behaviour – frightening behaviour – and it is behaviour that could have had far worse consequences for the victims.”

Mr Burdon said Mellor had stabilised after he had established a relationship but he spiraled back into using drugs last year including crack-cocaine and heroin.

Judge Graham Reeds QC told Mellor: “You have a previous conviction for a serious robbery which appears to be committed against a background of drug addiction.”

He sentenced Mellor to six years of custody with an extended custodial licence period of four years having deemed him to be dangerous.