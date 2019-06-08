Sheffield man jailed for 'torturing' victim in brutal assault
A Sheffield gang member who tortured a man in an ordeal that lasted hours has been jailed for more than 21 years.
Byron Naylor, aged 29, attacked the man in his own home, beating and stabbing the victim repeatedly with a bladed knuckleduster and leaving him with over 100 stab wounds.
Naylor, formerly of Glenholme Road, Woodhouse was sentenced to 20 years yesterday, June 7, for grievous bodily harm with intent.
He also received a 13-month sentence for possession of an offensive weapon and will remain on Life Licence.
On the evening of October 18 last year, Naylor entered the home of his 57-year-old victim uninvited and carried out the unprovoked attack.
The victim suffered 19 broken ribs, broken fingers, a broken elbow, a fractured left eye socket, extensive bruising and swelling and countless puncture and stab wounds to his entire body.
He continues to receive hospital treatment more than seven months on.
Naylor was previously a prominent figure in Sheffield's organised crime group scene.
Detective Constable James Hughes, who led the investigation, said: “This incident was a vicious, evil act of violence.
“The victim was essentially tortured in his own home for a number of hours, in which time he was punched, kicked, stamped on and stabbed over 100 times.
“His injuries speak for the brutality Naylor mercilessly inflicted on him.
“I would like to commend the victim’s bravery in coming forward and giving evidence. Without his support, this prosecution would not have been possible.
“The victim, his family and the public can now rest assured that Naylor has been brought to justice and is now behind bars.
“I thoroughly welcome this verdict."