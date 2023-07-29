A huge police presence and a cordon is in place around a busy section of Sheffield city centre this evening.

A large cordon is in place in a section around Lady’s Bridge in Sheffield city centre tonight (Saturday July 29). The cordon has closed off Bridge Street, Lady’s Bridge, Castlegate and Waingate.

At least six police vehicles were present at the scene earlier today when the Star attended. Two ambulances were also seen in pictures obtained by The Star.

The nature of the incident is not yet known, but there has been reports of a stabbing. South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.