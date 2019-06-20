Violent crime crackdown in Sheffield yields results
A crackdown on violent crime in Sheffield is yielding results, with officers now patrolling the streets with a specific mission to tackle the issue.
Over the last two weekends, an extra six officers ‘dedicated to tackling violent crime’ patrolled the streets of north east Sheffield.
The officers were funded using Government cash awarded to South Yorkshire Police in a bid to reduce violence in the city.
Home Office cash has been awarded to police forces with the most serious violent crime problems.
For the last two weekends officers concentrated on Burngreave, Firth Park and Parson Cross.
In a Facebook post, the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Analysis was conducted on the areas within the North East Policing Team’s area to identify the top three areas for violent incidents that are not linked to domestic abuse.
“The extra officers were then given specific tasking in these areas.
“These were identified as the having the highest incidences in the north east, not the entire city of Sheffield.
“The officers worked eight hour shifts and were tasked to move between the areas during their tour of duty.”
The officers stopped and searched 20 people on the streets – arresting four of them.
Six vehicles were seized for drivers having no insurance or licences, three weapons were found and one house search was carried out.The police team added: “Some may say that this is not much for six officers over six days however this was all proactive work that they went out and sought with not having to deploy to calls from the public during this period.
“We cannot measure what they prevented by being in those areas.”