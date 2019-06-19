Doncaster death no longer treated as suspicious
The death of a man whose body was discovered in a house in Doncaster is no longer being treated as suspicious.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 19 June, 2019, 10:29
A police probe was launched following the discovery of a 42-year-old man’s body in a property in Fieldside, Thorne, at 2pm on Monday.
South Yorkshire Police said it was ‘unexplained’ at first but following a post mortem examination it is no longer being treated as a police incident.
The coroner for Doncaster has been informed.