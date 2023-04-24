The victim of the assault was waiting for a train at Midland Station, near the city centre, when he was punched to the head by a stranger in the early evening.
He fell to the ground unconscious and suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain as a result.
British Transport Police detectives are now investigating the incident, which happened at 6.15pm on Good Friday, which was April 7. They have now issued pictures taken from closed circuit television cameras at the station of a man who they want to speak to.
They said in a statement: “Detectives believe the man in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation. Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 532 of 7 April. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
British Transport Police have been approached for an update on the victim’s condition following the attack.
Reports of an violence at the station on that evening first emerged earlier this month, after videos appeared online.
Violence after Wigan v Sheffield United match
A video shared online and viewed some 1.2 million times showed violence erupting on the platform on that date, with a man being knocked to the ground. The footage was shared by the @away_ends Twitter account, which stated that the brawl had involved Wigan Athletic and Sheffield United fans and that the man who was knocked out was a Wigan supporter. This however has not been confirmed by police.
The two clubs had played at Bramall Lane earlier that day, with a 2pm kick-off, and the Blades won 1-0.
British Transport Police told The Star at the time that they had been called to the station at around 6.15pm that evening following reports of disorder on the platform. “A 47-year-old man has been assaulted and has sustained serious head injuries,” added a spokesperson for the force. “He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.”