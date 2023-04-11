Sheffield once had an amazing number of railway stations, serving many suburbs and the city’s industries alike.
It’s amazing to think that a little place like Killamarsh alone once had three railway stations! Here in pictures are 10 Sheffield rail stations that we have lost – some are gone forever, while clues to the existence of the others remain if you know where to look.
1. Neepsend Station
Neepsend Station in Sheffield opened in July 1888 and was on the Woodhead Line which connected Sheffield Victoria and Manchester London Road stations. Passenger numbers eventually declined and it closed in October 1940 Photo: Submitted
2. Chapeltown Central Station
Chapeltown Central Railway Station, Sheffield was also known as Chapeltown and Thorncliffe. It dates back to 1854 and closed to all traffic a century later. A fossilised stump of a giant club moss tree discovered by navvies building new track in 1875 is now on display at Sheffield Botanical Gardens Photo: Peter Tuffrey
3. A general view of the platform and first electric train at the inauguration of electric railway from Sheffield Victoria Station, September 14, 1954
Excitement at Sheffield Victoria Station as the first electric train arrives at the inauguration of the electric rail line on September 14, 1954 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Millhouses and Ecclesall Station
Millhouses and Ecclesall Station, pictured in 1979. It was called Ecclesall Station when it opened in 1870 and was part of the Midland Main Line, lying between Heeley and Beauchief stations. Entrance was via an overbridge on Archer Road. It closed in June 1968, remaining derelict until the buildings were removed a year after this picture was taken Photo: Sheffield Newspapers