A video shared online and viewed some 1.2 million times shows violence erupting on the platform last Friday, April 7, with a man being knocked to the ground. The footage was shared by the @away_ends Twitter account, which stated that the brawl involved Wigan Athletic and Sheffield United fans and man who was knocked out was a Wigan supporter. This has not been confirmed by police.
The two clubs had played at Bramall Lane earlier that day, with a 2pm kick-off, and the Blades won 1-0.
British Transport Police told The Star they had been called to the station at around 6.15pm that evening following reports of disorder on the platform. “A 47-year-old man has been assaulted and has sustained serious head injuries,” added a spokesperson for the force. “He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.”
Police said an investigation was ongoing and anyone with information should text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting the crime reference number 2300038973.
The violence has been condemned online. One person tweeted: “Hope the guy knocked out is OK. They all should be ashamed!” Another wrote: “People cheering this absolutely childish behaviour on should be barred from football. No need.” And a third person commented: “Could have easily killed him and for what – a football match.” Others criticised what they called the ‘disgusting behaviour’ of those involved, and wrote ‘one punch can destroy lives’.