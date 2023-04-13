A video shared online and viewed some 1.2 million times shows violence erupting on the platform last Friday, April 7, with a man being knocked to the ground. The footage was shared by the @away_ends Twitter account, which stated that the brawl involved Wigan Athletic and Sheffield United fans and man who was knocked out was a Wigan supporter. This has not been confirmed by police.

The two clubs had played at Bramall Lane earlier that day, with a 2pm kick-off, and the Blades won 1-0.

British Transport Police told The Star they had been called to the station at around 6.15pm that evening following reports of disorder on the platform. “A 47-year-old man has been assaulted and has sustained serious head injuries,” added a spokesperson for the force. “He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.”

Police said an investigation was ongoing and anyone with information should text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting the crime reference number 2300038973.

