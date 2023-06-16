The 41-year-old was arrested yesterday on suspicion of violent disorder and assault after a man was left with multiple leg fractures following an attack on Wath Road, Wath, on Wednesday.

The attack occurred as a result of rumours circulating in the area that there had been a stabbing and a man was on the loose with a knife and making threats.

South Yorkshire Police said “a large amount of false information” circulated on social media and within the community.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested over a vigilante attack in Wath, Rotherham (Photo: archive image)

The force said it “led to enormous concern and indeed harm when members of the community appeared to take the law into their own hands.”

South Yorkshire Police said concern started to mount in Wath on Tuesday following three reports of a man seen with a knife relating to an altercation on Wath Road at around 8.45pm.

On Wednesday, at around 5.35pm, the force received a report that a woman had been stabbed. After speaking to the complainant and following a number of enquiries it was established that there was no such incident. The woman involved is receiving appropriate support.

Then at about 7.30pm that same day, “significant disorder” broke out at an address in Wath Road.

As a result, a man was taken to hospital, and it has been confirmed he has suffered multiple fractures to one leg.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault following the attack the following day.

Rotherham Superintendent Andy Wright said: “We understand how concerning the reports from Wath over the past few days have been for members of the local community. We have been working at pace, around the clock, to build up a true picture of what has taken place, while maintaining an ongoing, high visibility police presence to provide assurance.

“The speculation around this incident has been huge and we know a large amount of false information has circulated on social media and within the community. This has led to enormous concern and indeed harm when members of the community appeared to take the law into their own hands.

“We are confident that the further incidents reported to us have been investigated and that there are no further suspects for us to locate.

“I would now appeal to the community to allow us to do our job and continue our investigation without adding further unhelpful speculation. We will provide further details and updates as soon as we possibly can.

“Extra patrols are continuing over the coming days to provide reassurance and ensure local people feel safe. If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to our officers. They are there to help.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has information that can assist with our enquiries, and are particularly interested to identify witnesses to Wednesday’s incident on Wath Road. If you believe you can help please get in touch.”