Man suffers broken legs after people take 'law into own hands' over stabbing rumours

A man is in hospital with broken legs tonight following 'significant disorder' at a Rotherham property, which appears to have taken place after people responding to online rumours about a woman being stabbed 'took the law into their own hands'.

Rumours concerning a stabbing on the White Bear estate, off Church Road, in the Wath-upon-Dearne have been circulating on social media today (Wednesday, June 14), some of which claimed a woman had been stabbed by a knife man who was on the loose in the area.

In a statement released a few moments ago, South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the force has been unable to locate anyone with a knife in Wath, however the emergency services were called out to Denman Road at about 5.45pm after receiving reports that a woman had been stabbed. Ambulance crews who attended confirmed the woman's injuries had been caused by a pre-existing injury, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson.

In a separate incident, a man has suffered broken legs during an incident at a property on Wath Road in which members of the community responding to the rumours of a stabbing appear to have 'taken the law into their own hands',

Rotherham Superintendent Andy Wright continued: “Throughout today we have responded to three reports about a man being seen with a knife in Wath, Rotherham. Numerous resources responded to each report and a drone was deployed across the area, but were unable to locate anyone nearby.

“Ambulance crews then responded to a woman on Denman Road at 5.45pm after receiving reports she’d been stabbed. The crew confirmed her injuries were due to a pre-existing medical condition and she had not suffered any stab wounds. There appears to be no connection between this incident and the earlier reports.

“Following rumours on social media, members of the community appear to have taken to the law in to their own hands which has led to significant disorder at an address on Wath Road. As a result, one man is now in hospital with suspected broken legs.

“I would like to reassure the community that a high number of officers, including specialist resources, remain in the area. Whilst I appreciate hearing things like this are incredibly concerning, I want to remind everyone to avoid further speculation and not take matters in to their own hands, while allowing us to carry out our enquiries.”