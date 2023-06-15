A man has been arrested as part of a police probe into various reports of a man seen with a knife in a Rotherham neighbourhood – which led to vigilantes taking the law into their own hands.

Vigilantes struck at a property on Wath Road, Rotherham, and targeted a man there after numerous rumours circulating in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, including one about a stabbing on the White Bear estate, off Church Road.

There were rumours that a man was on the loose armed with a knife and threatening people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said officers responded to a report of man seen with a knife in Wath on Tuesday, June 13 and then three seperate reports of a man seen with a knife yesterday but were unable to locate anyone. A drone was also used to try to track the culprit down.

A man has been arrested over reports of a man seen with a knife in a Rotherham neighbourhood, which triggered a vigilante attack

And also yesterday, ambulance crews were deployed to Denman Road at 5.45pm after reports a woman had been stabbed. Medics confirmed her injuries were due to a pre-existing medical condition and she had not suffered any stab wounds.

There force said there 'appears to be no connection between this incident and the earlier reports’.

But then members of the community ‘appear to have taken to the law in to their own hands,’ according to South Yorkshire Police, which ‘led to significant disorder at an address on Wath Road’.

A man was attacked and left with two suspected broken legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This morning, South Yorkshire Police issued an update and said an arrest had been made

The force said: “We have arrested a 33-year-old man after reports of a man threatening people with a knife on Wath Road in Wath on Tuesday evening (June 13).

“The man, from Rotherham, has been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains with police officers. Officers are continuing to investigate this and other reports received yesterday afternoon (June 14) that someone was seen with a knife in the area. However, we are not seeking anyone else in relation to these matters.”

Superintendent Andy Wright added: “I understand the high level of concern among the community and an increased number of officers will remain in the area today to offer reassurance. We are working closely with schools to ensure parents and children feel safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following a report that a woman had been stabbed yesterday evening, we have now spoken to the complainant and numerous lines of enquiry have led us to the conclusion that no such incident occurred.

“Please do speak to an officer today if you have any questions or further concerns.