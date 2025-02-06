A video shows the scene at a motorcycle business near Sheffield, after thieves ram raided the premises and stole motorbikes belonging to young children.

A photo shows the damage done to the building at the specialist motorcycle engineering company, MJW, by a lorry which was driven into the unit, near Killamarsh, at around 9pm last night, Wednesday, February 6.

The video, shown here, shows men wearing hoods then wheeling motorcycles out of the building after the ram raid, before taking them away.

Director of the business, Mark Woodage, said the most upsetting thing about what had happened was having to phone families today to tell them that their children’s motocross bikes had been stolen.

He said: “There are fathers who are going to have to tell their six-year-olds that they won’t be riding their motorbikes this weekend, because they have been stolen.

“It is absolutely heartbreaking.”

The business was closed this morning while staff cleared up after the incident. Friends and volunteers helped make the building secure again late last night after the raid.

Five motorbikes are thought to have been taken, belonging to owners from all across the UK. The firm repairs and makes motorcycles.

Derbyshire Police are investigating the raid and said they received reports of a burglary at the business at around 9pm on Wednesday, February 5.

They said a Ford Transit van was used to ram the doors of the premises, with five motorbikes and a motorbike wheel stolen from the business before the offenders left the area.

They added in a statement: “Officers are keen to speak with any homeowners in the area who have CCTV as well as any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage, showing the van, which had the word comfy written on the side.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting the reference 25000072633.

You can pass information on to Derbyshire police on their website, by sending a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, or by calling them on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.