The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for September 2024.
The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West – to compile the list of the worst streets in the city for reports of burglaries in September 2024.
1. On or near Hillsborough Road, Hillsborough: 3 reports of burglaries
2. On or near Coniston Terrace, Nether Edge: 3 reports of burglaries
3. On or near Toftwood Road, Crookes: 2 reports of burglaries
4. On or near Teynham Drive, Shirecliffe: 2 reports of burglaries
