The worst Sheffield streets for reported burglaries have been revealed | Adobe/Google

Sheffield crime 2024: Here are 17 streets plagued by reported burglaries in city, new police figures show

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 16th Nov 2024, 07:10 GMT

New policing data has revealed the 17 worst streets in Sheffield for reports of burglaries.

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for September 2024.

The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West – to compile the list of the worst streets in the city for reports of burglaries in September 2024.

The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in September 2024 were made on or near Hillsborough Road, Hillsborough, with a total of 3

1. On or near Hillsborough Road, Hillsborough: 3 reports of burglaries

| Google

The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in September 2024 were made on or near Coniston Terrace, Nether Edge, with a total of 3

2. On or near Coniston Terrace, Nether Edge: 3 reports of burglaries

| Google

The joint second-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in September 2024 were made on or near Toftwood Road, Crookes, with a total of 2

3. On or near Toftwood Road, Crookes: 2 reports of burglaries

| Google

The joint second-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in September 2024 were made on or near Teynham Drive, Shirecliffe, with a total of 2

4. On or near Teynham Drive, Shirecliffe: 2 reports of burglaries

| Google

