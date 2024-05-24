Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CCTV footage has been released by South Yorkshire Police

A man has been jailed at Sheffield Crown Court for causing the deaths of a father and son cycling together.

Killer driver Paul Yates, aged 36, had got behind the wheel of his car while uninsured and only holding a provisional driving licence.

He caused the deaths of Dean Jones, 44, and Lewis Daines, 16, who were out cycling together, before continuing to drive and injuring a woman and her children.

Yates, of Manor Road, Barnsley, got into his Volkswagen Golf on Friday, January 20, 2023, after spending the evening socialising in Barnsley.

Paul Yates has been jailed for causing the deaths of a father and son who were out on their bikes, through his dangerous driving

Around 9pm, Yates was driving along Royston Road in Barnsley. He attempted to overtake a vehicle on a single carriageway, but during the manouvre he lost control of the car and left the carriageway, travelling at speed towards father and son, Dean Jones, 44, and Lewis Daines, 16, who were out cycling together.

Following the collision, Yates got out of his car, walked over to Dean and Lewis, who lay critically injured on the ground, before getting back in his car and fleeing the scene.

Witnesses stayed with Dean and Lewis and called for help. CCTV footage shows Yates’ car extremely damaged and him continuing to drive it, with the bonnet flying up and blocking his view out of his windscreen.

Damage to Yates' car

A short time later, Yates was involved in another collision with a Volkswagen Tiguan. He collided into the back of the car at speed, leaving children inside frightened and shocked as he drove off again and started his attempts to evade the police.

A wanted appeal was published for Yates and after 11 days on the run, he was arrested.

Video released by South Yorkshire Police shows his dangerous driving and efforts to run away.

Dean Jones and Lewis Daines lost their lives in the incident

Yates, who pleaded guilty to causing deaths by dangerous driving and a separate count of dangerous driving, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, May 20 . He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, reduced from 18 years due to his early guilty plea.

He was also disqualified from driving for 13 years.

Lead investigating officer, SergeantJohn Taylor, from the South Yorkshire Police Serious Collisions Unit, said: “Throughout this investigation, Dean, Lewis and their family have remained at the heart of our inquiry, alongside ensuring Yates cannot cause any further harm to our communities.

“Following the collision, witnesses helped us to identify Yates and confirm his involvement, with extensive enquiries leading us to discover that he was travelling more than the 30mph limit, and had been drinking prior.

“This helped us build a strong case against him and ensure he was brought before the courts.

“Our thoughts remain with Dean and Lewis’ family. As their heartache continues, they have showed immense strength in supporting us to bring Yates to justice. Thankfully, the occupants of the Volkswagen Tiguan were not serious injured during the collision.

“ Yates’ decisions on that evening has left a family without two of their loved ones. I am glad his sentence reflects his poor actions.