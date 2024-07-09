Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating what is being treated as a transphobic attack at Barnsley railway station.

During the reported hate crime incident at around 7.10pm on Friday, June 21, the victim was waiting on the platform at Barnsley railway station when he was approached by a boy who began shouting transphobic abuse at him, before assaulting him.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for a fractured eye socket, according to British Transport Police.

CCTV images have been released of a male believed to hold vital information about the incident.

“The victim was taken to hospital and treated for a fractured eye socket.

“Officers believe the person in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation.”

Anyone who recognises the person pictured, or has any other information which may assist the investigation, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2400078240.