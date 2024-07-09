Pictured here are nine criminals who have recently been sent to serve time at His Majesty’s Pleasure, during Sheffield Crown Court hearings.
Their sentences range from four months to 26 years, six months.
Some of these criminals owned up to their crimes through guilty pleas, while others were convicted following a Sheffield Cown Court trial.
All of them have been taken off South Yorkshire’s streets, after Sheffield judges deemed it necessary to pass down an immediate custodial sentence.
1. Recently jailed at Sheffield Crown Court
All of the nine criminals pictured here have been jailed during recent Sheffield Crown Court hearings. Top row: Jerry Scothern; Shanrico Ottley and Anesu Samuriwo. Middle row: Patrick Clogg; Jak Shaw and Zayne Imran. Bottom row: Bradley Burgin; Sarah Connor and Ryan Nisbet
| SYP/Adobe
2. Jerry Scothern: Sheffield dealer snared after setting up deals to sell Class A drugs worth tens of thousands
27-year-old Jerry Scothern, of Longley Close, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for conspiring to supply cocaine.
Two other offences - conspiracy to supply a heroin and cannabis - were orderd to remain on file.
The spokesperson added: “Scothern had sent a series of messages in which he set up deals involving the sale of large quantities of cocaine and other drugs, worth tens of thousands of pounds.
“An investigation was launched and officers carried out a search warrant at Scothern’s address on 6 October 2021, where they arrested him.
“Several items were seized following a search of the address.”
Officers determined that Scothern had conspired to supply quantities of cocaine, and he pleaded guilty to the charge at Sheffield Crown Court on April 2, 2024.
Scothern is scheduled to attend Sheffield Crown Court to answer an Application under the Proceeds of Crime Act on November 29, 2024. | SYP
3. Shanrico Ottley: Firearm criminal found with £3k of cocaine & machete stashed behind pillow when police raided home
Shanrico Ottley claims to have fallen into drug dealing after employment opportunities ‘fell away’ upon his release from prison, his barrister, Matthew Burdon, told Sheffield Crown Court. Ottley’s drugs enterprise was uncovered when police raided his flat on Firshill Close, Burngreave, Sheffield on May 13, 2024. Scales and dealer and debt lists were among the iteams found. Police also recovered £1,940 in cash. Mr Thomas said a number of weapons were also discovered, including a machete which had been stashed behind a pillow on a chair in his living room, a knife and a baton. Ottley, of Firshill Close, Burngreave, Sheffield, was charged with and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. Mr Thomas told the court that Ottley was on licence from a five-year prison sentence imposed in November 2021 for possession of a handgun when police raided his flat. Following his arrest, Ottley was recalled to prison and is now due for release in 2026. Judge Sarah Wright jailed Ottley for three years, and told him that drugs cause ‘untold misery’ for those addicted to them; and also for those who become victims from the ‘acquisitive crime,’ which stems from the supply of such substances. | SYP
4. Anesu Samuriwo: Vicious loan shark who threatened to burn victim’s house down jailed at Sheffield Crown Court
Anesu Blessing Samuriwo, aged 28, was first arrested in 2020, following an investigation by the England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT). He was arrested alongside 27-year-old Rovin Mavunga, from Doncaster, who was jailed for 16 months in 2021 after he admitted two offences relating to illegal money lending. Samuriwo initially denied the charges and later indicated he would change his plea, but failed to turn up to court when required. He was arrested in May and sentenced to eight weeks in custody for the bail act offence. He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court via video link on June 27, to be sentenced after admitting acting as an illegal money lender jointly with Mavunga. Judge Megan Rhys told him only a custodial sentence was appropriate for the offence, and jailed him for 16 months. | Submit