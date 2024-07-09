3 . Shanrico Ottley: Firearm criminal found with £3k of cocaine & machete stashed behind pillow when police raided home

Shanrico Ottley claims to have fallen into drug dealing after employment opportunities ‘fell away’ upon his release from prison, his barrister, Matthew Burdon, told Sheffield Crown Court. Ottley’s drugs enterprise was uncovered when police raided his flat on Firshill Close, Burngreave, Sheffield on May 13, 2024. Scales and dealer and debt lists were among the iteams found. Police also recovered £1,940 in cash. Mr Thomas said a number of weapons were also discovered, including a machete which had been stashed behind a pillow on a chair in his living room, a knife and a baton. Ottley, of Firshill Close, Burngreave, Sheffield, was charged with and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. Mr Thomas told the court that Ottley was on licence from a five-year prison sentence imposed in November 2021 for possession of a handgun when police raided his flat. Following his arrest, Ottley was recalled to prison and is now due for release in 2026. Judge Sarah Wright jailed Ottley for three years, and told him that drugs cause ‘untold misery’ for those addicted to them; and also for those who become victims from the ‘acquisitive crime,’ which stems from the supply of such substances. | SYP